1 killed in shooting at Newnan apartments

NEWNAN, Ga. — One person died in a shooting in Newnan on Thursday evening.

According to the Newnan Police Department, officers were called to Dowdell Street at the Eastgate Apartments to respond to a call about a person shot just before 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man in the parking area near building 3 with a gunshot wound.

Medical aid was rendered at the scene to the victim and he was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is not being released until next of kin are notified, police said.