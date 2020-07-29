$10K reward offered for arrest in DeKalb shooting that injured 2 young boys

The shooting last Friday left an 8 and 17-year-old with gunshot wounds last week.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are eager to find the person or persons responsible for a shooting that left an 8 and 17-year-old with gunshot wounds last week.

The DeKalb County Government, along with Crime Stoppers, announced Wednesday that they are offering a $10,000 reward for details leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

On Friday at around 3:40 p.m., DeKalb police officers were dispatched to Eastwyck Village Townhomes near Candler Road to investigate the shooting. They discovered the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder and the teen suffering from a graze wound to the leg.

During the investigation, detectives identified and arrested the driver of a stolen Subaru SUV that was involved in the incident, however, other suspects that were involved in the shooting have not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call DeKalb County PD Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).