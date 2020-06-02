EATONTON, Ga. — Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed an Eatonton Police Officer, whose wife was found dead in their home on Monday, is charged with murder.

Sheriff Sills says Perrault was arrested and charged on Wednesday night.

According to Sills, Perrault didn't call 911. Instead he called his boss, Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence.

"Perrault had told him that his wife had killed herself and we of course responded immediately to the scene," Sills said.

Perrault said she was upset about their marriage problems.

Sills says Amanda, 44, was found dead in their home on Monday.

Perrault was arrested just six days earlier, on Jan. 28, and charged with domestic battery 28 at the couple's home at 133 Long Island Drive, Sills said.

He says Perrault was charged with simple battery on his wife. He was also charged with third-degree child cruelty, because his 8-year-old daughter was present.

Perrault was released on a $1,500 bond the next day.

This mugshot is from a previous arrest.

