EATONTON, Ga. — A 43-year-old Eatonton police officer is on administrative leave and being investigated after his wife was found dead at their home from what he says was a suicide.

However, since Officer Michael Perrault had been arrested less that one week earlier on domestic battery charges, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said he found the circumstances behind the death of his wife to be "suspicious."

As a result, Perrault is being investigated by the sheriff's office for the death of 44-year-old Amanda Perrault.

According to Sills, Perrault had been arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 28 for simple battery and 3rd-degree cruelty to children. He had allegedly hit his wife in front of their children. He posted bond and was released on Jan. 29 in that case.

But on Monday at about 1:30 p.m., Sills said he received a call from Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence.

According to Sills, Lawrence had informed him that he had received a call from Perrault saying that his wife had committed suicide at their home in the 100 block of Long Island Drive. Perrault reportedly said she had been upset about their marriage problems.

Sills said he went to Perrault's home and found Amanda dead in their bedroom from a gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff's office has since executed a search warrant at the Perrault home.

"We are investigating this very aggressively," Sills said. "Because of the evidence and the circumstances that we've seen so far, we're suspicious of it."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to investigate the incident, according to Sills.

