ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed an officer-involved shooting in the Edgewood neighborhood on Thursday by a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

The situation unfolded at Wylie Street and Leslie Street, the 11Alive SkyTracker showed. The chopper video showed a car that had crashed head-on into another vehicle on the street, with a GSP cruiser stopped opposite it.

The area is a short ways from Interstate-20.

First responders could be seen giving chest compressions to a person on the ground. Another man could be seen on the ground on his chest in handcuffs.

Both those people could be seen getting taken away in ambulances.

A GSP spokesperson said the trooper was not hurt.

This is the 10th officer-involved shooting this year.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Return to 11Alive.com for updates.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say