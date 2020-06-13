Five shot, all seriously injured in Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — Police say five people have been seriously injured after a shooting in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said they were called to Mason Avenue NE to reports of five people shot. Upon arriving, they found the victims who had been shot multiple times.

Police said all were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Investigators are still working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have made no remarks on a possible suspect in the shooting or any other details as their investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.