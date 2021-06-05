Man who shot someone on Edgewood Avenue tells police he was physically assaulted first

The Edgewood Avenue area has come under increased scrutiny in recent months.

ATLANTA — A shooting in the area of one of Atlanta's busiest restaurant and bar districts has left one person injured.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Tasheena Brown who spoke to 11Alive about the incident around 11 p.m., a man was shot in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue.

Police later said, that upon further investigation, a man near the scene said he was physically assaulted by a group of men and in turn, shot one of them.

The area, which stretches between the Sweet Auburn and Old Fourth Ward neighborhoods is a popular nightlife area in the city but has also come under increased scrutiny due to certain crimes in recent months - particularly racing and stunt driving.

The city has since responded by putting up barriers blocking Edgewood Avenue between Jackson Street and Boulevard on weekends to help bring the issues under control.