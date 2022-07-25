Person shot multiple times on Edgewood Avenue, police say

It happened just hours after another person was shot in the same area.

ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified.

Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in the area.

It happened just hours after another person was shot in the same area. Police said that man was an employee at Hendrixx Ultra Lounge and was closing the fence to the parking lot when someone tried to rob him.

It does not appear the two are related and police say the victim is alert, conscious and breathing. After rendering aid to him on scene, he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

