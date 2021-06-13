3 shot near Edgewood Avenue, rec center in southeast Atlanta, police say

It happened off William H. Borders Drive early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called to the area near Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived to 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive in southeast Atlanta at around 3:12 a.m., they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. They said he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A short time later, two additional males arrived at Grady Hospital in a private vehicle, police said. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," police said in a statement. "The investigation continues."

Police described the three as "young adults," but did not release any names or exact ages. They also did not say if the three people shot at one another or were victims.

The location of the incident is near the Selena S. Butler Park and the Butler Recreation center not far from Edgewood Avenue's entertainment district.

Last month city officials announced a one-block stretch of Edgewood Avenue would be closed to vehicle traffic this summer, in a response to some of the street-racing and drag-laying observed in the area last summer.

The block between Jackson St. and Boulevard, which is home to bars including the Georgia Beer Garden, Joystick Gamebar, and Sister Louisa's, will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

District 2 Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi told 11Alive he and District 5 Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong legislated the policy.