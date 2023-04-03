A man got into a fight at a restaurant on Edgewood Avenue. When he left, police say he was shot

It is unclear if they have the suspect in custody.

ATLANTA — A man was shot Monday morning after getting into a fight at a restaurant off Edgewood Avenue, according to Atlanta Police.

Just after midnight, officers were called to a restaurant at 349 Edgewood Avenue NE. Online records show this is Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar.

After the fight, police said the suspect was asked to leave the restaurant.

"Upon leaving, the suspect waited for the victim to exit, then shot him," police said in a statement.

It is unclear if they have the suspect in custody. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.