ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — An east Georgia explosion has left little more than flattened, charred remains where a home once stood. Now state authorities believe the destruction was intentional.

According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commission John F. King, fire investigators have determined that the explosion that happened at a home in Elbert, County Georgia around 3 a.m. Thursday was the result of someone trying to set the home on fire.

“Further examination of the structure determined that the explosion was caused by an air-fuel mixture, which then lit the residence on fire, completely destroying it,” Commissioner King said.

Elbert County Sheriff Melvin Andrews told WYFF that the explosion was so forceful that it hurled insulation and other debris 80 feet away from the home.

He also said that when firefighters and deputies arrived on the scene on Thursday, they found the entire 1,320 square-foot home flattened and still burning.

Commissioner King said no one lived there at the time though the sheriff did say the homeowner's daughter did live in the house "part-time." Neither she nor anyone else was home when the house exploded.

Authorities haven't released any details on a possible suspect in the crime. The state is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonists. Anyone with details is asked to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.

