OAKWOOD, Ga. — Deputies have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole about $1,000 from a disabled elderly woman in Hall County.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, an investigation began on Sept. 9 when deputies responded to an Oakwood residence regarding a report of credit card fraud. There, they learned that the victim, a 79-year-old woman, had several unauthorized transactions on her statement.

The investigation eventually uncovered two suspects, 20-year-old Tristan Hunter Williams and 19-year-old Alize Mone Watson, both of Gainesville, Georgia. Sheriff's office investigators obtained arrest warrants for both on Thursday and took them into custody at their Summit Street residence on the same day. Each faced one count of exploitation of a disabled and elderly person.

Investigators said that Williams is also related to the victim. The illegal transactions began on April 1 after the two obtained the victim's credit card information and extended through Sept. 12.

Both suspects have been booked into the Hall County Jail on $4,600 bond as of Friday afternoon. It's unclear if either suspect has made bond.

And though they have been arrested, authorities with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing.

