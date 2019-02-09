DULUTH, Ga. — An elderly woman was shot and killed at her front door Sunday night in Duluth, Gwinnett County Police say.

The woman's roommate told police there was a knock at the door just before 11 p.m., followed by a gunshot.

Witnesses said two men wearing masks and dressed in all black fled from the scene at the Amber Trail Apartments.

A second person, a man in his 30s, was also injured when confronting the suspects in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

There is an active search for the suspects, police said, including with K-9 units.

Police have not suggested a motive in the killing. The victim's identity has not been released.

Gwinnett Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

