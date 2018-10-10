CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- A 74-year-old woman who first reported her husband had died from a fall is now charged in his murder.

Betty Sue Parton was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony murder, elder abuse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in the death of 76-year-old David Parton.

But, at first, everything seemed like an accident. On April 1, Betty Sue called police to the 3100 block of Ball Ground Road. She told them her husband had fallen and hit his head. And his injuries appeared at the time to fit that description.

But a deeper investigation by the medical examiner found something more sinister. The crime lab called the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in July to report that the death was suspicious. More than that, the death had been ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

That led to a search warrant in September - then an arrest the following month. Jailers are holding Betty Sue without bond at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

