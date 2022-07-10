Second arrest made in killing of Jefferson High School football star

The two suspects face charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police announced the arrest of a second suspect in the killing of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School Football star who was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night.

Police in Gwinnett County said 18-year-old Kemare Bryan of Lawrenceville had been apprehended in Anderson County, South Carolina. They had announced on Thursday the other suspect in the case, 19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson, was arrested in South Carolina as well.

The two face charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"Detectives are still working to investigate the motive behind this incident, it appears that the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other and when they encountered each other in the parking lot, an altercation took place and then the shooting," Gwinnett Police said in a statement.

They added they do not anticipate any further arrests in this case.

Elijah's mother Dawn told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn she did not believe her son was friends to her knowledge with either of the suspects, but that it was possible they may have known each other informally or through social media.

In a release, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office described making the arrests:

"Our Directed Patrol Unit managed to track down a white mini cooper along Highway 76 at the QuikTrip in Anderson County Thursday afternoon. Insight from other authorities pointed deputies to the car heading out of Georgia and into South Carolina," the South Carolina sheriff's office said. "The directed patrol unit operated on instinct and urgency to pinpoint the suspects’ location here in Anderson. From there, our detectives spent hours interviewing both suspects to solidify the case."

The sheriff's office also released their mug shots:

Police have not detailed which of Bryan or Richardson is believed to have been the gunman.

The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week that left the promising young football player dead - his mother described him as a determined football player, a dreamer and the "kindest soul."

"He was so full of life and love and he was courageous," his mom Dawn said this week. "It really was a privilege to be a part of the journey and I really wish I could just have it back."