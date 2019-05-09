ROSWELL, Ga. — Four people have been arrested and charged with murder in the August killing of a rising professional model from Marietta and another man, Roswell Police said Thursday.

Elijah Weems, who modeled under the professional name Alex Devine, was killed in a shooting in the early morning of Aug. 28. Two other men were shot, one of whom - 19-year-old Letreyveonn Wise of Sandy Springs - also died.

Roswell Police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Jayson Harris, of Norcross, 27-year-old Paris Holland, of Roswell, 19-year-old Alyssa Locke, of Atlanta, and 19-year-old Ramsey Pack, of Milton.

They have all been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Roswell Police said they believe the murders were committed during a robbery and were drug-related.

Friends and family of Weems posted several tributes to social media after his death.

“On Wednesday, I received a devastating telephone call that one of our talent, Elijah Weems (Divine), earned his heavenly wings. Although Elijah was only 23 yrs. old, his Spirit and wisdom was well beyond his early years,” Rodney Harris, owner of Slamm Management, a talent agency, wrote on the company Facebook. “Although he may not physically be with us anymore, his Spirit will continue to soar and watch out over us all.”

