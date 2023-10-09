Man arrested after 77-year-old man beaten to death, police say

Kevin Flowers now faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars for allegedly beating a 77-year-old man to death almost three months ago, according to Clayton County police.

Kevin Flowers now faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of Ivan Millman, 77. Flowers was arrested for unrelated charges on Oct. 4, but authorities obtained warrants for the charges connected to Millman's death on Friday, police said.

It all stemmed from an incident on July 26, when police responded to reports of an injured person at a home off Deann Drive in Ellenwood.

On that day, police said officers responded to find Millman and Flowers in the front yard of the home, with Millman reportedly showing signs of being injured. Police did not elaborate on what those injuries were.

According to police, Millman and Flowers told officers that the 77-year-old had been attacked somewhere in Atlanta, but neither would say where-- specifically.

After police took a report, Millman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He died in the hospital almost two weeks later, after receiving hospice care.

Between the date police initially responded and Aug. 7, police said they received several calls about the incident. At least one of those calls -- taken four days after police were originally called to the home -- reported that there was blood inside of the Deann Drive home.

At that time, police went and photographed the inside -- but police said the scene was never properly processed. Days later, on Aug. 7, police said detectives were called to the home again after a biohazard cleaning crew raised concerns the home was a crime scene.

An internal investigation was opened into why the scene was not processed properly.

Now, more than two months after police found Millman injured, Flowers faces murder charges, after police said a jailhouse interview uncovered inconsistencies in the story Flowers originally told police about what led up to Millman's injuries and, ultimately, his death.

Flowers is now currently at the Clayton County Jail.