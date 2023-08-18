Homicide investigation underway after 77-year-old man dies after being beaten, police say

Police said the incident in question was reported on July 26 when they were called to a home located on Deann Drive for an "injured person."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into a homicide is underway, Clayton County Police Department said, following the death of a 77-year-old man who was beaten to death.

Calls came in around 5:47 p.m. on July 26 from a home on Deann Drive in Ellenwod regarding a person that had been injured. When police arrived, they found 77-year-old Ivan Millman. The police department said he had visible injuries to his body.

He was taken for treatment after speaking with an officer. Authorities later said the man had been beaten. Between the time the incident was reported and Aug. 7, authorities received several calls in reference to the incident.

Four days after the incident, Clayton County Police said they received a call that someone found blood inside the home.

That's when an officer responded to the home and took photographs. That officer did not process the crime scene, which led to an internal investigation. Then on Aug. 7, detectives received a call from a biohazard cleaning crew who were concerned the home was a crime scene.

Detectives were able to then confirm the beating happened at the home. A day later, on August 8, Millman died after being taken from the hospital to hospice care. Police said his injuries "never improved."

Authorities are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.