ELLENWOOD, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a foiled burglary and gunshots eventually led a SWAT team to an Ellenwood home on Thursday.

Although few details have been released, DeKalb Police spokesman Jacques Spencer confirmed that a homeowner walked in on a burglar and the burglar fired shots at the victim.

The burglar ran away and the homeowner recognized the suspect as a neighbor. It is not clear if the SWAT situation is at the scene of the burglary, or the neighbors home.

Police said there were no injuries. Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

He thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl. Instead, he met a detective.