Man critical after shooting at Dunwoody hotel, police say

Police believe a dispute in the parking garage led to the shooting.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a hotel in Dunwoody early Tuesday morning, police say.

Dunwoody Police responded just before 1 a.m. to the Embassy Suites off Crown Pointe Parkway and located the 26-year-old with a gunshot wound, they said.

"We are currently investigating what led up to the shooting, but it appears there was some type of dispute with an unknown person in the parking garage," police said in a statement.