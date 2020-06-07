x
crime

McDonald's employee in critical condition after being hit by car in dispute over wrong order, police say

Police say no suspects have been identified in the incident.
DECATUR, Ga. — A dispute over a wrong order at McDonald's may have resulted in a teenage employee in critical condition early Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m., DeKalb County police officers responded to McDonald’s at 2077 N. Decatur Road in Decatur in reference to a person hit by a car. 

Once on scene, officers met with a female in her late teens who had been hit. 

"The victim, an employee of the McDonald’s, appears to have gotten into a dispute with the driver over an order being wrong," a DeKalb police spokesman told 11Alive News. 

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, they said. No suspects have been identified and police tell 11Alive that the investigation is "active and ongoing."

