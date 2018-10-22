DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say a Waffle House employee is in serious condition after being shot in an armed robbery early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Columbia Drive and Memorial Drive in the Belvedere Park area of DeKalb County.

The suspect initially entered the location with a gun and demanded money before shooting the victim. He then escaped the scene in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Police have released very few details on the suspect as the investigation continues.

© 2018 WXIA