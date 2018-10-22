DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say a Waffle House employee is in serious condition after being shot in an armed robbery early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Columbia Drive and Memorial Drive in the Belvedere Park area of DeKalb County.

The suspect initially entered the location with a gun and demanded money before shooting the victim. He then escaped the scene in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash.

Police have released very few details on the suspect as the investigation continues.

