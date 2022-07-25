Employee shot, robbed outside southeast Atlanta lounge, police say

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway into a shooting outside Hendrixx Ultra Lounge in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Officers explained that this happened on Edgewood Avenue, while the employee closed up the parking area fence.
Atlanta Police add that he was taken to Grady Hospital.
So far, they said no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
