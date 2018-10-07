CONYERS, Ga. -- Authorities need your help finding two people wanted for armed robbery in Conyers.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, two masked men came into the Starship on Georgia Highway 138 on June 24 around 11:30 p.m.

The robbers were armed with guns as, authorities said, both employees were assaulted and dragged into the back office.

Deputies released surveillance photos of the people they are looking for along with the car they are looking for in connection with the crime. Authorities said they arrived in a newer model Nissan.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Starship armed robbery in Rockdale Co.

