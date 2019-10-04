ATLANTA — Two men robbed employees at Ra Sushi Bar off Peachtree Street shortly after 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the men knocked on the back door of the business and when the employees opened the door the men showed a handgun. Officials said the men took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out of the back door. The Atlanta Police Department said they are reviewing the restaurant's surveillance video and they plan on checking other surveillance footage around the area.

Luckily no, one was injured, according to APD.

APD said the suspects were black men and one of the men had on a wig and dark clothing to conceal his identity. Another man had on a baseball hat, sunglasses and a black coat.

The spokesperson for the department said robbery is pretty rare for the area.

