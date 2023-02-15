Atlanta police release new photos of suspect in deadly downtown cafe shooting

For the first time, police say another man may be involved in the January shooting.

ATLANTA — Investigators have released new photos of a man they say shot and killed another man at an Atlanta cafe last month. They are also working to identify a person of interest in the case.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the two men.

Police said the new photos offer a clearer image of the man they believe shot and killed Eric Maffet on the morning of Jan. 27. The man is shown below, walking with a cane.

Downtown Atlanta Summit Cafeteria shooting | Suspect, person of interest

The APD also released a photo of another man, believed to be a person of interest in the case. Investigators describe the second man as "heavy set" with a gray beard.

Police believe the pair may have information about Maffet's killing. His family members said he was found shot outside the bathroom of Summit Cafeteria, which is off Marietta Street SW.

Maffet was pronounced dead on scene, Atlanta Police said.

Loved ones held a vigil to honor Maffet, who said he became a father only a few weeks prior to the shooting.

APD previously released surveillance video after the shooting took place. The video showed a bald man with a gray beard, walking with a limp. Police this is the man who fired the fatal shot.