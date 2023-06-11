Search continues for escaped inmate out of Haralson County

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped a work detail on Saturday.

Michael Kirk Chappell walked off around 10:40 a.m. from a special detail in Tallapoosa on June 10.

Multiple K-9 units assisted in the search, along with a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, but to no success.

As the search continued through the night, the sheriff's office said they received multiple tips about Chappell, including an unsubstantiated report that he may be in Cleburne County Alabama.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Chappell is described as being 53 years old, being 5'10 in height, and having brown hair and eyes.

