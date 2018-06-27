State and local agencies are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped a work detail Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the inmate, 25-year-old Danny Ray Bennett escaped from the area of Kermit Williams Road and Highway 16 - also known as Wallace Road. Bennett is described as a white male who is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

State records show Bennett was originally jailed for burglary in Franklin County, Georgia. Before his escape, he was serving his sentence at Burruss Correctional Training Center on multiple counts of criminal damage in the second degree and burglary in the second degree along with one count of entering a vehicle.

According to information provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections, Bennett has a max release date of July 7, 2027.

Other crime news

Mugshot photos

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA