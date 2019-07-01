Two women accused of murdering a man in a vacant apartment in Forest Park are likely connected to a string of crimes across metro Atlanta, police said during a press conference on Monday.

Ashanti Dorsey and Kiera Williams, both escorts, are charged with killing 28-year-old Mario Rashad Edwards. He was found dead of at least one gunshot wound on Dec. 21 in the empty Forest Park apartment.

Dorsey is also accused of killing her boyfriend, Dontavious Morrison, on Jan. 2 and leading police on a high-speed chase. She was caught on Panthersville Road in DeKalb County and returned to Clayton County, where she remains in jail.

Keira Williams, left, and Ashanti Dorsey

Clayton County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Escorts arrested in connection with multiple metro Atlanta murders

Williams is also accused of killing another man in Upson County. Police said Roderick Crawford was found murdered behind an abandoned house on Grantling Street on Jan. 3, in after he was reported missing from Lamar County. Investigators believe Crawford contacted Williams through an escort dating site.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Police said Monday that Crawford’s body has been sent to a GBI crime lab for an autopsy. His cause of death has not been released.

WXIA

RELATED: Body found in Upson County believed to missing Barnesville man

Cameron Jones, Williams’ boyfriend, has also been arrested in connection to Edwards’ death. On Monday, police said he helped the women set up Edwards to rob him before he was shot and killed.

Police believe Williams and Dorsey are also connected to another case in Riverdale on Jan. 2. Clayton County Police said they responded to a disturbance at an apartment and found a man dead. Investigators said witnesses saw two women running from the scene. Dorsey is accused of firing a weapon at the suspect, who did not survive the injuries.

Another victim reported that he made contact with Williams on social media and arranged to meet up with her on Jan. 1. Police said he met her in Riverdale in his car. Police said Jones approached the vehicle and the man panicked, putting the car into drive. Williams allegedly shot the man inside the car. He was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Dorsey was also tied to a double shooting in the city of South Fulton last June.

RELATED: Woman wanted for double shooting in South Fulton

Police and the GBI are asking any possible victims to come forward – even though they might be ashamed they contacted the women through an escort site, said Tracy Graham Lawson, Clayton County’s district attorney.

She said the women met their victims on social media and escort websites.

“We have nine agencies working around the clock and ask more victims to come forward,” Lawson said.

Anyone with information on this case or other crimes connected to Williams, Dorsey and Jones are asked to call police at 1-800-597-8477.