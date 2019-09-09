DULUTH, Ga. — The man police say is accused of raping his wife at knifepoint is in custody after he turned himself in over the weekend.

Eugenio German, 40, of Lilburn, was arrested for the incident on Sept. 1 when officers were dispacted to a domestic dispute off Centerview Drive in unincorporated Duluth.

The victim told authorities that German, her estranged husband, choked and raped her at knifepoint. Police said the victim was able to escape, but he chased her out of the complex and rammed her car with his.

German had active warrants for aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, rape, false imprisonment, and family violence battery.

Authorities said German and his wife have been married for less than one year and were living in separate homes at the time of the alleged assault. German is originally from the Dominican Republic.

