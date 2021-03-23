'Evelyn's Law' set for final vote Thursday

The bill aims to penalize parents who don’t report a missing child in a timely manner.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A final vote is set for Thursday in the Tennessee House on the bill named in memory of Evelyn Boswell, the Sullivan County toddler whose mother is accused of abusing and killing her.

The Tennessee Senate passed the bill unanimously on Tuesday. It aims to penalize parents who don’t report a missing child in a timely manner.

Evelyn was reported missing in February 2020 but authorities said she hadn’t been seen since December. Her body was later found on a family member’s property.