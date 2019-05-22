DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three men are dead this morning after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.

Captain A.W. Ford with DeKalb Police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. at Indian Valley Apartments off Northern Avenue on Tuesday.

Police believe two men were in a parking lot drinking when another man came up and attempted to rob them.

During the robbery, police said a fight broke out over the gun and all three were fatally shot.

"There was a gunfight and everybody lost," Ford said.

Police found two of the victims lying dead near one another. However, the robber ran away from the scene and was found in a wooded area. Police initially spotted him and ordered he come out with his hands up. But as one officer approached, they learned he had died of several gunshot wounds.

At least ten rounds were fired, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe they've identified two of the victims. Those names have yet to be released.

