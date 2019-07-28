ATLANTA — A former Atlanta police officer is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday afternoon after he admitted to beating an unarmed teenager in 2016.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, 33-year-old Matthew Johns, a nine-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department and a veteran of the US Marine Corps, pleaded guilty in court earlier this month to eight charges related to the incident in court.

During a pursuit in September 2016, at the conclusion of a police chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle, Antraveious Payne, who was 15-years-old at the time -- and a passenger in the car -- got out and immediately surrendered to arriving police officers.

Court documents indicated that Payne did so by "immediately lying on the pavement with his hands up, showing he clearly did not possess a weapon and did not intend to resist."

According to court records, Johns ran toward Payne and kicked him three times in the head while he was laying on the ground before pressing his knee to the teen's neck.

Payne ended up being knocked unconscious by the assault, the court records said.

Johns' charges included three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault strangulation, two counts of giving a false statement and two counts of violation of oath by a police officer.

Following his guilty plea, Johns' attorney asked that he be evaluated to determine if post-traumatic stress disorder affected his actions.

Speaking to 11Alive News, psychologist Dr. Erik Fisher says that is possible.

"Here you have somebody who is in a pursuit, their adrenaline is running. They've had these chronic stress situations that are then gonna affect their ability to process current information," Fisher said. "This may be an explanation for behavior. It doesn't excuse his actions."

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said regardless of the diagnosis, it shouldn't change the sentencing.

"I just don't think (PTSD) would have a lot to do with this case," Howard said.

The district attorney's office has recommended Johns be sentenced to five years, serving two in prison. Had Johns been convicted, instead of taking a plea deal, he could have faced up to 40 years behind bars.

Sentencing is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Fulton County Superior Court.

