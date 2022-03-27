Friends remember woman found dead in ex-boyfriend's home

Teante Jones was found dead Saturday, and when police confronted the suspected gunman the next day, they say he turned the gun on himself.

ATLANTA — Dozens drove up in Jeeps and carried purple balloons in support of a woman described as "genuine." Atlanta Jeep Life embraced Teante Jones when she recently joined. The group engages in community service, goes on trail rides, attends car shows, and holds events with similar groups in other states.

Jones found a bond within the group, leading efforts in South Fulton. Mia Hodrick met Jones, affectionately known as TK, through the group.

She was a sweet person, very direct. She was a go-getter," Hodrick said. "She really touched every last person here and it’s a really big loss for our community.”

Fairburn Police said Jones was reported missing on Thursday. Hodrick said friends were able to track Jones down using her phone location app. Investigators told 11Alive when they went to check on the home Friday, Jones was nowhere to be found. But police said they found Jones dead at her ex-boyfriend's home Saturday. When police went to confront the ex-boyfriend, officer said a standoff ensued and the man shot and killed himself in the attic.

Friends at Sunday's vigil for Jones said they were shocked and couldn't explain how she lost her life. There were also calls to look out for signs of domestic violence and to take care of women in general.

"Stick together, love on each other, support each other," Hodrick said. "That’s the only way you have impact in this world. People do care about you. Sometimes, you might not see it, but people do care about you in this world.”

Hodrick said Jones's car was named Purple Rain, in honor of her favorite color. Tears, hugs and handshakes marked a day of sorrow and support for a lost loved one in Teante Jones.