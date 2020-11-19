Ex-Gwinnett teacher/coach arrested after 'alleged sexual assault being committed with high school students'

David Lamberth, 42, was working at Crisp County High School as a special education teacher and baseball coach.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday the arrest of an ex-Gwinnett County teacher and coach on a sexual assault charge stemming from an investigation into "alleged sexual assault being committed with high school students."

A GBI release said that, "preliminary information gathered by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office indicated that one sexual assault with a student occurred in Dooly County.

Lamberth has previously worked at Central Gwinnett High School.

He had been in Crisp County since August 2013, according to the GBI, and resigned on Oct. 30.

After being arrested on Thursday, Nov. 19, he was booked into the Dooly County Jail, the GBI said.