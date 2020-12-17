Ex-officer in Georgia accused of stealing money

GBI said investigators determined he stole approximately $4,500.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The former head of a suburban Atlanta drug task force has been charged with stealing money from the organization he was part of.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Chad Rosborough of Meansville was arrested Tuesday on three counts of theft by taking and two counts of violating his oath of office.

GBI said investigators determined he stole approximately $4,500.

The agency was asked in June 2019 to investigate the 47-year-old Rosborough.

He was then a major in the McDonough Police Department and acting commander of the Henry County drug task force.