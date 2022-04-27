Execution date set for man convicted of 1976 kidnapping, rape and murder in Cobb County

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. will be executed on May 17. He was convicted for his crimes in 1976

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murder, kidnapping and rape in 1976, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is convicted for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl.