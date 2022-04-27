x
Execution date set for man convicted of 1976 kidnapping, rape and murder in Cobb County

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. will be executed on May 17. He was convicted for his crimes in 1976
Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections
Virgil Delano Presnell, Jr.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murder, kidnapping and rape in 1976, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. 

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is convicted for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Presnell Jr.'s execution date is set for Tuesday, May 17, at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m. Presnell will be the 54th inmate put to death by lethal injection, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. 

