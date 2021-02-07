Expectant mother shot, gunfire erupts in SW Atlanta apartment complex

Officers who came to the home at 1371 Kimberly Way SW report the female occupant in the home was the only person injured.

ATLANTA — Police said an expectant mother was shot twice after gunfire sprayed through her apartment on July 1.

The victim was laying in bed when she heard several gunshots, before realizing she had been shot, according to Atlanta Police.

Investigators spoke with nearby neighbors said there have previous incidents involving gunfire at the apartments but have not determined a motive. However, this appears to be part of an ongoing dispute within the community.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras throughout the complex and on Kimberly Rd. SW where multiple shell casings were recovered.

The victim, who is seven months pregnant, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and is in stable condition.