DeKalb Police are looking for this man in connection to armed robbery at gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to find a man they believe is behind an armed robbery at a gas station.

DeKalb County Police Department investigators are asking the public if they recognize the man, pictured below as wearing an orange hood, puffy black vest, blue plaid long-sleeve shirt and dark sweatpants. He's described as having a slim build and is said to have tried to rob the Exxon gas station at 3384 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., officers said.

The suspect also is accused of assaulting and attempting to rob an elderly man at the location, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the man, the alleged crime or details about a similar incident in the area is asked to contact Detective R.A. Wright at 770-724-7780.