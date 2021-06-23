x
At least 50 shots fired leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt at Decatur gas station, police say

Police believe it started when a man in his 50s approached a group of men standing in front of the gas station and opened fire at them.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to determine what led a man to shoot at a group of people at a DeKalb County gas station that ultimately left one man dead, the original shooter dead and two others injured. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when a group of men were in front of the Exxon gas station off Glenwood Road in Decatur.

DeKalb County Police say, the original shooter, a man in his 50s, approached the group and shot and killed a man.

They say two guys in the group returned fire and killed him. 

Police said at least 50 rounds were fired. Two other innocent bystanders were shot and are suffering non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try and determine a motive. They are not sure if the original shooter knew the group of men, but said it does not appear to be robbery.

