Police identify victim in deadly shooting outside Riverdale High School

28-year-old Eyton Lemar Edwards died in the shooting Monday night.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The 28-year-old victim of a deadly shooting Monday evening outside Riverdale High School has been named by police. However, authorities are still trying to find out who pulled the trigger.

Eyton Lemar Edwards was shot at around 5 p.m., according to the City of Riverdale Police Department. Authorities said those involved were not students of the school.

Police told 11Alive at the scene that they were looking for two suspects and are questioning neighbors in the area to see if they know anything that can help the investigation.