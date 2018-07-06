FAIRBURN, Ga. -- Police say the suspect who scammed a gas station out of gallons of fuel and then attacked the owner may have stolen more than $60,000 worth of gas using fraudulent bank cards.

Police were contacted on May 17, 2018, by the First National Bank of Omaha, Neb., which told police the cards were used to buy the gas at several QuikTrips throughout metro Atlanta, including Fairburn. The bank told police the purchased were made between April 28 and May 7, 2018.

The bank provided surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle, a white pickup truck.

Police said a similar truck was involved in a May 9, 2018, incident, when the truck, identified as a white, older-model Ford F-150, pulled into a Senoia Road Sun Petro gas station. The owner filled a large container with diesel fuel.

Police said the suspect tried to leave the business with more than $1,000 worth of gas for less than a dollar.

MORE | Suspect accused of scamming gas station out of fuel, brutally attacking business' owner

When the suspect was approached by staff of the gas station, police said the man took off in the truck, hitting the curb and driving through the grass to get away. The station's owner jumped into his car and followed the suspect down Senoia Road.

Witnesses told police they saw the owner hit the Ford F-150 on the passenger side with his car, causing both cars to cross the median. The two vehicles then pulled into the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel on Oakley Industrial Boulevard.

Witnesses told police the suspect and the owner then got into a fist fight, with the suspect stepping on the owner's head several times and then running over the owner's arm with his truck.

Police said the truck used in both crimes have external fuel tanks in their beds, leading them to believe the crimes may be connected.

© 2018 WXIA