Warrant: Man charged with murder shot brother in arms, torso, neck, head

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Months after a man was shot to death in Fairburn, police have charged a suspect in the case: the victim's own brother.

A criminal arrest warrant indicates that 30-year-old Nathaniel Delay was charged with murder in the shooting death of Joseph Delay.

The warrant states Joseph was shot by his brother, "multiple times in the arms, torso, neck, and head" in the 100 block of Revere Turn on Sept. 20, 2020.

However, the arrest came this week after police served the warrant on July 19.

Warrants also charge Nathaniel Delay with aggravated assault and commission of crime by convicted felon through the use of a firearm. The warrants indicate the suspect was previously convicted of a crime in Cobb County.