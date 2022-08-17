Grandmother says granddaughter was shot 4 times in her driveway

Police believe this shooting was related to two others that happened on August 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A woman was shot multiple times in the driveway at her grandmother's home in McDonough earlier this month; the police department said this shooting could be connected to two others that happened over the span of roughly an hour.

“We thought they were shooting firecrackers,” described Daisy Milner, whose granddaughter was shot four times in their driveway on Lemon Place.

She said her granddaughter was shot in the shoulder, the leg and twice in the back. Milner's car was completely shot up, and a stray bullet entered the side of their house.

But just five minutes after -- at around 11:50 -- officers were told of a man was shot on Fairview Drive. They found him dead.

Then, around 12:54 a.m. they received another call about an apparent drive-by shooting off Bridges Road.

To put this in perspective, McDonough typically has less than two homicides in an entire year. Police say these three shootings -- multiple shot and two killed in one night -- has this community on edge.

A resident who lives near the Fairview Drive shooting said he heard it from his front yard.

“We started hearing multiple gunshots, and they was like, 'they were shooting somewhere else,'” Addarius Tarpley said.

Investigators said they believe all three incidents are connected and added Wednesday that a black car with black rims could be involved; police didn't provide any other information about suspects.