Family fights for answers after father is gunned down, no arrests made

Lawrenceville Police said no charges were filed because to investigators, it appeared to be a matter of self defense.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a father of five wants justice after he was beaten and shot in front of his teenage son, among other family members in Gwinnett County. However, a month later, no one has been charged in his death, even though police said they knew who pulled the trigger.

Versudin Beganovic's wife said she cherished his kindness, love and care for his kids the most. She last saw her husband March 20, when several family members were picking up food around 1 p.m. from a sports bar on Gwinnett Drive. Just down the road at a local market, police said a fight broke out.

"He was stabbed multiple times in the head, the back," Beganovic's wife told 11Alive. "He got scared, I don't know if he was confused. He walked to the car to get the gun. That's when he was shot."

Beganovic's family said everyone at the scene was familiar with each other. His wife said he appeared to have several stab wounds in his head and back. Lawrenceville Police said he died at the hospital. Investigators said the person who shot Beganovic admitted to doing so, and while three people were questioned in his death, no one was ever charged in the shooting.

Police said it looked like a case of self defense, and investigators have since closed the case. However, a police report shows the initial responding officer was not wearing a body camera at the time. The victim's family, in this case, believes there is more to the story than what police found.

"I'm trying to get justice for him, because he didn't deserve to die like this," Beganovic's wife said. "It wasn't his time to go. They shouldn't have took him. Somebody needs to go to jail. Somebody needs to be charged.”

While Lawrenceville Police have not made an arrest in this case, the investigation now lies in the Gwinnett County District Attorney's hands.

The Gwinnett DA's Office sent 11Alive a statement, saying: "As a practice, we may from time to time review matters that the P.D. does not arrest on to assure that there is accountability or a clear reason why charges are not pursued."



There is currently no timetable as to when the DA's Office might release its findings.