JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family have identified the three-year-old child left dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Jacksonville's Baymeadows area.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the JTB Apartments in the Baymeadows area. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, five individuals had traveled to the apartments, "possibly to conduct the private sale of a dog." Officers say a dispute lead to the shooting. Four people were shot, three were killed including the three-year-old.

Three-year-old Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews was described by her grandmother as a lovely child who was a joy to be around. The family affectionately called her Kae, or Kae-Boogie. At this time, the family is still grieving the loss, and spoke with First Coast News over the phone.

Investigators say two of the of victims were in their 20’s and the last shooting victim still needs to be identified.

First Coast News Crime Expert Mark Baughman says investigators could use phone history to find out more about the possible sale.

“They got to keep interviewing everybody and anybody who was involved including looking at everything around there, they're going to check CCTV footage, you're going to look at all kinds of things, they may even go to the point of checking phone activity," Mark Baughman, crime analyst, said.



JSO has seven designated safe transactions locations around the city for people looking to safely meet a buyer or seller. Baughman says there are also steps you can take, like doing a name search, before meeting.

“Take somebody with you, when you go to the transaction, go to a place in the day time a public spot, try not to go to a residence, try not to have people come to your residence," Baughman said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral cost for the three-year-old.