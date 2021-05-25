Family of man killed in Cobb County no-knock warrant speaks for first time

The family of Johnny Bolton still does not have any information about the raid or who fired the shots that killed Bolton.

SMYRNA, Ga. — The family of 49-year-old Johnny Bolton, who was killed in a no-knock warrant in Cobb County in December, is set to speak for the first time during a press conference Tuesday.

According to a witness, Bolton was asleep on the couch at 505 Springbrook Trail SE in Smyrna, while the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force agents and members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed a no-knock narcotics search warrant on Dec. 17, 2020.

A witness said when law enforcement entered the house, Bolton stood up and was immediately shot and killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished its investigation and turned its findings to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office on March 16, 2021.