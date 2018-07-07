Sunday, July 8, will be exactly one month since a Haralson County woman went missing.

The man who was wanted in her disappearance – Jeffrey Seth Odom – has already turned himself in. But 31-year-old Jessica Earl still has not been found.

Police are regrouping for their next search, but her family refuses to slow down.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook about those eager to help. It said, “We know there are volunteers who want to help us search, but they must understand that this is all private property, many of whom don’t want civilians out there. Also, if Jessica is found deceased, they would be walking through a crime scene.”

But Jessica’s mother, Sandra King, doesn’t care.

"I told [an officer] who I was and I told him, 'Arrest me, because I’m looking for my daughter. I’m not gonna stop looking for my daughter.'"

King was out again on Saturday with a group of people, walking through woods, abandoned sheds, and sticking her head down wells, all with permission of the land owner, hoping to find any hint of her daughter.

They were looking for anything -- signs of disturbances, mounds of dirt that are a natural looking, food wrappers or bottles. King said they did find some leaves with a substance that looked like blood, and the sheriff said they’ll check it out.

"I have a very large hole in my heart and this is the longest I’ve gone without actually speaking to my daughter," King said.

Police said they were able to get into Jessica's phone, which showed her last known location somewhere in the woods.

The sheriff’s office did a large search with drones and an ATV in the area, but found nothing.

They plan to go back and do a more concentrated search next week.

"Iif anybody ever asked me what my greatest fear was, it would be that I have to lose one of my children while I was still alive and breathing, and right now this is my worst fear come true," King said.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $1,000 reward.

