Family of RaceTrac employee killed in March still seeking help with catching killer

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the person who killed Elijah Wood while he was working at a RaceTrac gas station in Watkinsville on March 19, 2021.

And now, the reward to catch the killer is $50,000.

For Wood’s family, the pain is still fresh.

“It gets difficult for me to drive by here,” said Wood’s brother-in-law, Tripp Lemmonds, who is married to Wood’s twin sister.

The day someone shot and killed Wood changed their family forever.

“We don’t get the phone calls anymore just to see how we’re doing anymore from Elijah or the little texts just to check on us or the random little things he used to do anymore. I don’t get to see him once a week coming by just to play with my son,” said Lemmonds.

But, his family isn’t giving up the search for Wood’s killer.

Law enforcement needs help to identify the suspect seen in surveillance video and pictures and they’re hoping the higher reward will motivate someone to come forward with information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“We feel very much assured in the investigators. We stand behind them,100 percent,” said Lemmonds.

Lemmonds and his family are thankful investigators are still heavily pursuing leads. In the meantime, they’ll keep Wood’s memory alive and let the world know he was extremely loved.

“Elijah was our heart,” said Lemmonds.

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, you’re asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.