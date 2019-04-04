ATLANTA — The family of one of the two Henry County police officers shot in a subdivision Wednesday said he is an Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan before becoming a police officer.

The Henry County officers have not been identified.

Rick Coursey told 11Alive’s Jon Shirek that one of the officers is his son-in-law. He is 33 years old and has been on the force for about six years.

“It’s a terrible accident … I really don’t know what I’m saying,” Coursey said.

Family of injured officer waiting to see him

11Alive

Grady Hospital confirmed that two officers are being treated after an officer-involved shooting at a home near Eagle Way in Stockbridge. Both officers are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Click here for the latest updates.

The situation is still fluid and police are at the home where the suspect is reportedly holding a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint, according to family members on the scene.

Henry County Police said officers were called to the home after a woman opened the garage door and saw blood on the floor. She backed out and called the police.

I-75 was shut down so that the officers could be rushed to Grady from Henry County.

RELATED: Woman opened garage door, saw blood on floor

WXIA

Danielle Woodruff said her cousin, a 39-year-old pregnant woman, is at the home trying to negotiate with the suspect. The woman's 15-year-old son is in the home and William said the suspect held a gun to his head, according to Woodruff. The pregnant woman is currently outside the home and trying to get the man to come outside.

RELATED: Barricaded suspect is holding 15-year-old inside Henry County home, family says

According to the GBI, this is the 28th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.